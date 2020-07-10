Pentagon’s top military leaders quarantining, according to US officials

More
Almost all members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff are quarantining at home after Adm. Charles Ray, the vice commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, tested positive for COVID-19.
7:20 | 10/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pentagon’s top military leaders quarantining, according to US officials

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:20","description":"Almost all members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff are quarantining at home after Adm. Charles Ray, the vice commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, tested positive for COVID-19.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73460172","title":"Pentagon’s top military leaders quarantining, according to US officials","url":"/WNT/video/pentagons-top-military-leaders-quarantining-us-officials-73460172"}