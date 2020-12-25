Powerful Christmas Eve storm heads to East Coast

Washington, D.C., New York and Boston are bracing for high winds and torrential downpours on Christmas Eve. The South may see tornadoes.
3:16 | 12/25/20

Powerful Christmas Eve storm heads to East Coast

