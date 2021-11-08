Preschoolers who survived cancer reunite for the 1st time

More
Payson Altice and Mack Porter battled cancer together at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. The two friends are both in remission and were reunited over the weekend.
0:56 | 08/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Preschoolers who survived cancer reunite for the 1st time

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:56","description":"Payson Altice and Mack Porter battled cancer together at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. The two friends are both in remission and were reunited over the weekend.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79391463","title":"Preschoolers who survived cancer reunite for the 1st time","url":"/WNT/video/preschoolers-survived-cancer-reunite-1st-time-79391463"}