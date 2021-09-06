Transcript for Principal sings ‘I Will Always Love You’ in farewell to students

Finally tonight, the principal and his solo. Graduation day at T. Wingate Andrews high school in high point, North Carolina. Marcus Gause is principal and he is loved by his students. And when it was time for principal Gause to say goodbye, he knew exactly how he wanted to do it. Trying to sing it the way Whitney Houston did. And I wish you joy and happiness Singing "I will always love you." And I will always love you That brave principal with us tonight. Hi David. Principal Gause on his nerves and the song. Of course, there's a nervousness because nobody sings behind Whitney Houston and the greats like dolly parton, but the lyrics are what I was trying to portray to my students. Hey David. Graduating senior, Mekhi Mcrae. Mr. Gause singing to us something I will never forget. He is a big part of why I am who I am today. One of the things that the pandemic has really taught us is that we need more love, that students know that we love and care for them. I will always love you And we love principal Gause. I'll see you tomorrow. Good night.

