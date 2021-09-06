-
Now Playing: This inspiring med student is helping others pursue their dreams
-
Now Playing: Beech-Nut issues voluntary recall for baby rice cereal
-
Now Playing: 95-year-old crossing guard is celebrated by his elementary school
-
Now Playing: Harvard-bound high school grad gives back $40,000 scholarship
-
Now Playing: This teacher on TikTok is teaching parents the ABCs of child care
-
Now Playing: Athlete surprised with a slot in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals celebrating Pride Month
-
Now Playing: 'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary shares tips on how to land a job post-pandemic
-
Now Playing: Coworkers save each other's husbands by donating their kidneys
-
Now Playing: How women can navigate the financial ‘she-cession’
-
Now Playing: Couple gives up their jobs to pursue their cake dreams
-
Now Playing: 5-year-old girl adorably impersonates Good Morning America's Robin Roberts
-
Now Playing: Squirrel takes leap of faith
-
Now Playing: Were infant sleeper safety warnings ignored?
-
Now Playing: Get ready for the return of the rude houseguest!
-
Now Playing: Viral high school graduate on front lines of abortion debate
-
Now Playing: Grammy-nominated musician Crowder does these 5 things to protect his mental health
-
Now Playing: How to make ooey gooey 'Marshmallow Popcorn Balls at home with only 4 ingredients
-
Now Playing: Author shows ‘long road’ of gender transition through comic strips