Transcript for Professional sports leagues refuse to play after Jacob Blake shooting

And news coming in from the NFL, as well. All of this 24 hours after NBA players boycotted the playoff games, saying something needs to be done about police shootings in America. Tonight, president trump and Joe Biden are both weighing in, with very different views on this. Here's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: Tonight, unprecedented action as players from all of the pro leagues walked off the court and the field. The NBA now vows playoff games will go on, though postponed by a collective boycott following the shooting of Jacob Blake. The season initially appeared to be in jeopardy, as star Lebron James initially demanded to cancel all remaining games. He says this fight is personal. Having two boys of my own and me being an African-American in America and to see what continues to happen with police brutality towards my kind, it's very troubling. Reporter: Major league baseball and the wnba postponing games. The NHL pausing their playoffs. NFL teams canceling practice. We haven't seen this before in our lifetime. We've seen folks protesting, we've seen folks raising holy hell and justifiably so, but we haven't seen players walk away from performing their job duties as professional athletes. We haven't seen that. Reporter: When asked, the president said he believes people are, quote, "A little tired of the NBA." I know their ratings have been very bad. And that's unfortunate. They've become like a political organization. And that's not a good thing. I don't think that's a good thing for sports or for the country. Reporter: Vice president Joe Biden calling the administration's words divisive. Trump won't acknowledge a lot of these men and women have had brothers, sisters, husbands, wives, who have been victimized just because of their color. Reporter: And Dave, talks will continue between NBA players and owners on that path meantime, new tonight, the NFL players an its owners are saying that they will continue to fight racial injustice and move forward with a path to eradicate it. David? Adrienne, thank you. And tonight, facing multiple

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.