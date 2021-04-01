Recording reveals Trump pressuring Georgia secretary of state to overturn election

More
The president is heard telling Brad Raffensperger to recalculate the votes and find 11,780 more.
4:56 | 01/04/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Recording reveals Trump pressuring Georgia secretary of state to overturn election

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:56","description":"The president is heard telling Brad Raffensperger to recalculate the votes and find 11,780 more. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75026717","title":"Recording reveals Trump pressuring Georgia secretary of state to overturn election","url":"/WNT/video/recording-reveals-trump-pressuring-georgia-secretary-state-overturn-75026717"}