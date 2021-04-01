-
Now Playing: What’s coming up in the political world in 2021
-
Now Playing: President Donald Trump signs COVID-19 relief bill into law
-
Now Playing: 'The American people's votes will be respected': Chris Christie
-
Now Playing: Georgia’s Secretary of State discusses Senate runoff election
-
Now Playing: 'There is no running away from the numbers': Fauci on COVID-19 surge
-
Now Playing: 'We did very well in vote by mail ... early vote': Stacey Abrams on Georgia runoffs
-
Now Playing: Crucial Senate runoff election in Georgia
-
Now Playing: Pentagon braces for possible Iranian retaliation
-
Now Playing: Trump's allies plan to object to confirming Biden as president
-
Now Playing: Senate hands President Trump 1st veto override of his presidency
-
Now Playing: Senate overrides Trump’s veto for 1st time
-
Now Playing: Officials slam federal government’s handling of vaccine rollout
-
Now Playing: 5 days from critical Georgia Senate runoff
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Remembering iconic actress Dawn Wells
-
Now Playing: GOP senator joins Electoral College vote challenge
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, December 30, 2020
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Dec. 30, 2020
-
Now Playing: Two officers involved in death of Breonna Taylor fired