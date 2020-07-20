Transcript for Remembering John Lewis

Finally tonight here the legacy of John Lewis perhaps best shaped by his own words. To date in Washington outside congressman John Lewis is office black fabric placed over his store and his name. Notes left for the eighty year old leader of the civil rights movement. Lewis the son of a sharecropper board and Troy Alabama in 1940. Are talking to John Lewis as a college student he helped lead the fight against racial inequality in this country. Somehow all of us. Let's have a current. Together districts the Atlanta anti Walken ministry. She auction keeps that demand keeps stand NN. Keep protests and into the stagnant while the segregation compliment down we can do it. In 1963 at the age of 23. He helped plan the U store march on Washington alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Lewis was the youngest speaker. My Brandon. Medals not but again that we don't walk yeah. Two years later he would lead 600 peaceful protesters. In soma. Beaten by state troopers Lewis suffered a fractured skull pose the first woman to detestable. It over the decades he would return to that bridge often with so much work still left to do I'm gonna give up. When I got. It was 59 years ago this month Lewis was released after using a so called white restroom in Mississippi. He said even know I was under arrest I smiled because I was in the right side of history you two must find a way to get in the way. When you lose supplement does not write some mementos mark the something that was my job you have mom dad everyday threat does have equipment that goes down then Duquette. John Lewis honored across this country. Thank you for watching on a Monday night I'm David Muir I hope to see you right back here tomorrow from all of us here ABC news good.

