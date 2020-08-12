New restrictions in place as COVID-19 deaths reach 90 per hour in US

California issued a three-week stay-at-home order, but some sheriffs said they refuse to enforce it. New York might close indoor dining in areas with high hospitalization rates.
3:28 | 12/08/20

