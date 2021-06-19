Royal Caribbean updates vaccine policy

Royal Caribbean updated its policy after it stated it will require certain guests to be fully vaccinated after Gov. Ron DeSantis imposed fees at Florida ports. The cruise liner won’t require vaccines.
1:32 | 06/19/21

