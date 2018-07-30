Transcript for Rudy Giuliani's new message: Collusion is not a crime

Alexerezt. Alex, K you. Trumpd his personal tatey, Rudy uliani, who went on cable TV to that wot knew, becau what he said was. After the president said there was no coll Giuliani now sayingollusion is a crime. S Hite house correspondent Jonathan Karl tonight. Reporter: When its Russia investigation, there is one message above all WHE pr tn pe no con. All. There was no conat all. Everybody knows it. Rep but now, forme trump lawye Michael Cohen seemsto be prepared T tell prosecutors thathe presi knew in advance about famous trumpeeting organized by donaltrump J afterirt fr the Russians on Hillary inton. And today, T president's current lawyer, uliani, offered a new ssage. Sn't matte I the president because a crime sitting H a it's not. Collusion is not a trim. Msage he rehroughout the day. I don't know I that' a crimyou start analyzing the I the crime. Cking the cr Tt certainly is the orig crime. The president didn't hack. Of course T. Reporter: Giuliani'sdi interviews followed a series O tweets fro president blasting special cel Robert Mueller. "Is Robert Mueller ever goi to as conicts of respect to president trump," the president tweeted, "Incding the fact that we H a Veras Aus relationship." Thesident oered N evidence and did not even wh the anithe Giuliani. You have every righto say, muelr. Hy is it upo have to sup the president's tweet? Because the conflt the present. The conflict? Ian't tell you, not sure exactly wt the conflict is. I have a good idea what it is it's one that wouldave kept me out of the stigation. Repor just las month, put attory rod Rosenstein Der oath TD congress he hasnn any suchonflictf interest. I'm not aware O any disqualifying conflict . Reporter: Of course, no word from Robert mueller,hos almost never seen in ou stated at d.c.'s Agan natiol a on Friday, waiting toard a plane just steps ay from Dold trump Jr. Aon Kar with us live begins in the trial oaul manafort tomorrow, T first trial to C out of special col robertmuelles investigation. But we heard that argenm Giuliani, he's said it re, essenty T Mueller, if you somethg,w us. Sense of when Eller will reveal his findings? What are you hearing from your ce reporter:ll Giuliani hif said THA bas on his -- today, he sai based on his conversatns with rert Mueller, he believes that sue his final report on the predent by September, but then again, we setheegotiations over an intew special counsel and the president have gone nowhe,he president is escalati H attacks, and the bott line, dav, is that nobody but Robert mll Reay knows how close he is to finishg his investigation. All right,arl LE a the whi Jon, good E you back

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.