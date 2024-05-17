Russia's attack on Kharkiv kills 2, injures 25

A Russian attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine on May 17 wounded 25 people and killed two people, according to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

May 17, 2024

