Salmonella outbreak resistant to some drugs linked to raw chicken

At least 92 people have been sickened in 29 states but the source of the contamination has not been found, the CDC said.
0:21 | 10/17/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Salmonella outbreak resistant to some drugs linked to raw chicken
The new consumer alert tonight the CDC is now warning of a drug resistant strain of Salmonella found in raw chicken. At least not. 29 states the source of the contamination. Hasn't been identified it's so widespread there's no one named the chicken is sold under the don't know the source but they do say the bacteria can be destroyed if it's cooked thoroughly. More on our web site tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

