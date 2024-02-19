Scientists find new possible link between heart disease, niacin

Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a pathway that contributes to cardiovascular disease associated with high levels of niacin, a common B vitamin previously recommended to lower cholesterol.

February 19, 2024

