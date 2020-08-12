Now Playing: Georgia senate runoff election heats up

Now Playing: Britain to begin COVID-19 vaccine distribution to priority groups

Now Playing: Trump administration reportedly passed up more doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Now Playing: Georgia Senate runoff showdown

Now Playing: Candidates for Georgia Senate face off in debate ahead of crucial election

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: US reports record 1.3 million new COVID-19 cases last week

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: New stay-at-home orders for more than 30 million Californians

Now Playing: Rudy Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus

Now Playing: Sen. Joe Manchin explains new bipartisan COVID-19 emergency relief proposal

Now Playing: Sen. Joe Manchin says all Republican colleagues should acknowledge Biden win

Now Playing: Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19

Now Playing: Pfizer's vaccine waiting for FDA approval on Thursday

Now Playing: Georgia Senate runoff races heat up

Now Playing: Trump talks unfounded election conspiracy at Georgia rally

Now Playing: Trump Tweets that Rudy Giuliani has COVID-19

Now Playing: Silence from GOP on Biden win is 'deafening': ABC's Mary Bruce

Now Playing: Indiana Republican Sen. Mike Braun discusses the 2020 election