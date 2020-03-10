Shock, sympathy around the world after President Trump tests positive for COVID-19

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wished the president and the first lady a "speedy recovery" after Johnson, who was criticized for not taking precautions, battled the virus earlier this year.
1:15 | 10/03/20

