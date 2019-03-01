-
Now Playing: FDA approves new, fast-acting flu pill
-
Now Playing: New York City reports its first pediatric flu death of the season
-
Now Playing: FDA approves new flu medication in the form of a single-dose pill
-
Now Playing: Surveillance shows armed, hooded thief robbing Florida hotel
-
Now Playing: New, single-dose flu medicine now available in US pharmacies
-
Now Playing: Missing Michigan State student found dead in Saginaw Bay
-
Now Playing: 7-year-old honored for finding new homes for nearly 1,400 dogs
-
Now Playing: At least 6 people killed in fiery collision on Florida roadway
-
Now Playing: Winter storm blamed for deadly 21-car pileup in Tulsa
-
Now Playing: Apple stock plummets 10%, erasing more than $74B in value
-
Now Playing: New images released of red truck sought in 7-year-old's death
-
Now Playing: Car strikes person riding scooter during California police chase
-
Now Playing: Rep. Nancy Pelosi makes triumphant return to power
-
Now Playing: Tucker Carlson suggests high-earning women causing a drop in marriage
-
Now Playing: Nancy Pelosi reclaims House of Representatives speaker role
-
Now Playing: Previewing the NFL Playoffs
-
Now Playing: TSA thinks floppy-eared working dogs at the airport have a more welcoming face
-
Now Playing: Baby is excited to see his mom in 2 places at once
-
Now Playing: Government shutdown closes national parks
-
Now Playing: Nurse under investigation in missing-mom case