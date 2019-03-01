New, single-dose flu medicine now available in US pharmacies

More
The drug reduces the duration of flu symptoms by more than one day when taken within the first 48 hours.
0:11 | 01/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New, single-dose flu medicine now available in US pharmacies

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60148033,"title":"New, single-dose flu medicine now available in US pharmacies","duration":"0:11","description":"The drug reduces the duration of flu symptoms by more than one day when taken within the first 48 hours.","url":"/WNT/video/single-dose-flu-medicine-now-us-pharmacies-60148033","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.