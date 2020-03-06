Transcript for Spreading coronavirus amid George Floyd protests

Maggie, thank you. And the coronavirus and the protests, and an Oklahoma state university linebacker has revealed he tested positive for the virus after attending a protest in Tulsa. Here's Steve osunsami. Reporter: Health authorities have been trying to get the message to the mostly young people marching in the streets, that the coronavirus is marching with them. And tonight they're pointing to Tulsa, Oklahoma. A college football player from Oklahoma state has announced online that after attending a protest in Tulsa and being well protective of myself, I have tested positive for covid-19. You're worried there will be more outbreaks. Absolutely, I think with what we've been seeing, we're worried this might be a trigger for more covid infections. Reporter: In Atlanta, where large protests have been going strong since last Friday, they're encouraging marchers to get tested, and are sharing this list of testing sites with demonstrators. Although most of the people looked healthy, we know covid could be out there in people with no symptoms. Reporter: Experts say that the tear gas and pepper spray make you more susceptible to respiratory disease. I'm standing outside of one of the testing centers. They're tell people if you happened to catch the coronavirus at a protest Friday, you could be showing symptoms as soon as today. Steve, thank you. When we come back, we're tracking dangerous storms from

