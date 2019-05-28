Transcript for Storms move east as more than 50 twisters are reported in 8 states

And we begin with new reports of tornadoes on the ground, this time in Pennsylvania. In fact, there are warnings and watches right now from Texas all the way up to the northeast. It has been relentless, and now deadly. The outbreak now in its 12th straight day. More than 50 tornadoes reported in just the past 24 hours. This one right here in grant county, Indiana. Tonight, the devastating scene across Ohio. They have now confirmed multiple ef-3 tornados. Winds up to 140 miles an hour. Look at this. Homes in Dayton completely destroyed tonight. Schools and businesses damaged, too. And all of this as we also watch a flooding emergency unfold across several states, as well. That home right there sinking right into the river near crescent, Oklahoma. Again tonight, millions bracing right now for severe storms. The warnings outside Philadelphia just a short time ago. And Alex Perez leads us off from Dayton tonight. Reporter: Tight, a white-knuckle commute for millions, those severe storms now moving east. If you live in these communities, you want to get in your safe place immediately. Reporter: This after a deadly tornado outbreak overnight, more than 50 twisters reported in eight states. The national weather service declaring a tornado emergency in the Dayton, Ohio, area. There you go, power flashes. Tornado on the ground. The tornado just hit our oh, my god. We were just sitting out here. Reporter: The new life worship center taking a direct hit. Its steeple completely ripped off. There's about 25 people, adults and children, in the bathroom inside there. Within five, ten seconds, it goes from dead quiet to a jet engine taking off. Reporter: The fire department breaking down doors with sledgehammers searching for people who may be trapped. Look out for your neighbors. If you haven't seen somebody that you know, please give us a call. Reporter: This is what's left of Troy street in Dayton, Ohio. One of the hardest-hit areas. You can see this heavy metal fence completely knocked over, and over here, the metal roof of one building wrapped around this tree. Reporter: Neighborhoods in the storm's aftermath appearing apocalyptic. Multiple ef-3 twisters tearing through the area. It's a sad sight. Everybody's going through all their stuff. I can't even imagine. Reporter: In nearby Celina, widespread damage. An 81-year-old man was killed when a car crashed into his house. Back in Dayton -- You can see the kitchen, the dining room and what's left. Reporter: -- Tammy king and her husband grateful to be alive. We grabbed each other, held each other and thanked god that we were still here. Reporter: Surviving the storm in their basement. We are thinking about all of those families tonight. Alex is live from Dayton. And Alex, we can see the home completely demolished behind you. Crews are still working to try to get the power back on for so many people now picking up the pieces? Reporter: Yeah, that's right, David. And people here have also been told they have to boil their water. But I want you to take a look around me here. You can see the rage of this storm. This is what's left of a brick house. There are bricks just about everywhere you look. And if you look here, that's the living room couch, it is now outside. The long, frustrating process of rebuilding is only just beginning. David? And we know many are braces for more tornadoes. We'll have that forecast in a moment. But there is also a flooding emergency playing out across several states. Several bridges were closed rivers rising. ABC's will Carr tonight in sand springs, Oklahoma, he's outside Tulsa in a neighborhood under water. Reporter: David, entire neighborhoods are under water tonight. We have seen hundreds of homes that are swamped. And the Arkansas river is still going up. We're just down river from the keystone dam, where they're releasing enough water to fill three olympic-size swimming pools every second. That's caused this flooding in Oklahoma and in Arkansas, where they had to close two bridges down today. With more storms on the way, this could be a historic disaster by the end of the week. David? Watching the flooding, as well. Will Carr, thank you. Let's get right to rob tonight, who is watching all of this and this urgent threat involving or the nay does across several states. Reporter: Yes, David. Another night of expensive storm coverage, including some of the big cities. I'm worried about folks in Philadelphia. Here is the storm watch across all of Pennsylvania, but there's a warning up for just to the south of Philadelphia, I'm worried about Chester, Wilmington. Scranton has a tornado warning out. And getting rough in Pittsburgh. Back through Kansas City that's the western flank of this. Over 12 states under watches currently and you'll see as we put things into motion. The western part of this does not move much. Chicago, Cincinnati, New York, philly and D.C. Get another pulse tomorrow night and all these threats include damaging winds, scattered hail and a few tornadoes, and more in the way of rain, for which nobody really needs, David? Rob Marciano has been storm chasing for days for us.

