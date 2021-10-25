Truck driver involved in deadly crash gets sentence reduced

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced he reduced the 110-year sentence for a truck driver involved in a deadly crash to 10 years. Polis called the original sentence “disproportionate.”

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live