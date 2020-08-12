Trump administration reportedly passed up more doses of COVID-19 vaccine

ABC News has confirmed Pfizer offered to sell the U.S. government additional doses of its vaccine late this summer. The company said it might not be able to provide more doses until June 2021.
4:41 | 12/08/20

