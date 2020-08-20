ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports on the escalating political battle over whether the U.S. Postal Service can handle the likely flood of mail-in ballots in the 2020 election.

Under pressure from Democrats, Postmaster General Louis Dejoy backs down

DeJoy, a Trump mega-donor, is accused of trying to sabotage the election by making changes to slow down mail delivery just as mail-in ballots are expected to surge.