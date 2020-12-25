Trump in Florida as COVID-19 relief bill remains in limbo

President Donald Trump called the COVID-19 relief bill a “disgrace” and signaled he would not sign it after Congress spent months negotiating. He also issued a second round of pardons Wednesday.
2:50 | 12/25/20

