Transcript for Trump pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth during state visit to the UK

to have you with us to start off another week. And we begin tonight with president trump's first state swrit to the uk. The royal welcome. But politics and controversy not far behind. The president and first lady receiving a formal welcome on the ground office Buckingham palace and ending the day with a glittering palace dinner. There was a tea with prince Charles. And prince Harry was on-hand today, but no duchess Meghan. And London is now bracing for protests in the coming hours, and ABC's Terry Moran leads us off tonight from London. Reporter: A resplendent moment at Buckingham palace this evening. President trump, in white tie and waistcoat, enters a banquet held in his honor, hosted by queen Elizabeth herself. With the first lady escorted by prince Charles. And Ivanka Trump joining several other family members amid a glittering gathering of notables. Mr. President. Reporter: And then her majesty, paying tribute to the enduring alliance and raising her glass. Ladies and gentlemen, I invite you all to rise and drink a toast to president and Mrs. Trump. Reporter: President trump seemed almost awed by it all as he paid tribute to the queen. She has embodied the spirit of dignity, duty and patriotism that beats proudly in every British heart. Reporter: The president, getting the royal treatment all day. From marine one touching down in the garden of the palace and prince Charles greeting the trumps, escorting them to the queen on the steps. To the inspection of the honor guard, the president chatting with some of the soldiers. After a private lunch, a tour of the royal gallery. Prince Harry there, too. A solemn wreath laying at the grave of the unknown warrior in Westminster abbey. To afternoon tea with prince Charles and Camilla, the duchess of Cornwall. What's not known, did the prince push the president on climate change, something he's passionate about? But of course trump has stoked controversy here, weighing in on Brexit and on who should suck seesz Teri ma may, fighting on Twitter with London's mayor. And that tiff with Meghan Markle, the american-born duchess of Sussex, wife of prince Harry. The president firing back when told by a reporter than Markle had been critical of him in 2016. I didn't know that she was nasty. Reporter: The white house insists he was describing Meghan's comments, not personally insulting her. The duchess, on maternity leave, did not attend today's events. But all that seemed far away this evening, where the real estate developer from queens basked in the honor bestowed on him by the queen. It was quite the day. Terry Moran is live outside back Buckingham palace tonight. Ahead of the president's visit, there was talk of protests. But tomorrow, the day where politics coming into play? Reporter: That's right, David. The president will meet with the prime minister. Larger protests are expected, including protests in support of the president. He has supporters here. Britishers wearing Maga hats. David? Terry, thank you. And back here at home tonight, and the other major

