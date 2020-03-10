Now Playing: Trump’s last week before COVID-19 diagnosis

Now Playing: Breonna Taylor grand jury tapes released

Now Playing: What’s next for the Amy Coney Barrett's nomination?

Now Playing: Former Trump adviser: ‘The messaging on [COVID] needs to be clearer’

Now Playing: Debate attendee says Trump family put ‘politics above public health’

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Oct. 2, 2020

Now Playing: By the Numbers: COVID-19 infections surge across the US

Now Playing: Corey Lewandowski: President Trump is ‘a fighter’

Now Playing: President Trump arrives to Walter Reed to be treated for COVID-19

Now Playing: Understanding the president’s symptoms

Now Playing: ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’ actor assaulted by stranger

Now Playing: Breonna Taylor grand jury recordings released

Now Playing: Shock, sympathy around the world after President Trump tests positive for COVID-19

Now Playing: Former Vice President Joe Biden and wife test negative for COVID-19

Now Playing: Questions arise about whether the president’s duties will be passed to Pence

Now Playing: Time-lapse shows Harvest Moon rising in South Carolina

Now Playing: Emu blocks traffic on Puerto Rican highway

Now Playing: Bear eats delivery pizza left on doorstep in Colorado