Trump transferred by helicopter to hospital

More
Brown University’s Dr. Ashish Jha discusses statements made by the president’s doctor, how the president’s preexisting health can be affected by the virus and his experimental treatment.
10:54 | 10/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump transferred by helicopter to hospital

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"10:54","description":"Brown University’s Dr. Ashish Jha discusses statements made by the president’s doctor, how the president’s preexisting health can be affected by the virus and his experimental treatment.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73399188","title":"Trump transferred by helicopter to hospital","url":"/WNT/video/trump-transferred-helicopter-hospital-73399188"}