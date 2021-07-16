Undrafted rookie surprises dad at work with Nats news

More
After Robert Anthony Cruz didn't get drafted in the MLB draft on Tuesday, a Washington Nationals’ scout called expressing interest in signing him as an undrafted free agent.
1:48 | 07/16/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Undrafted rookie surprises dad at work with Nats news

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:48","description":"After Robert Anthony Cruz didn't get drafted in the MLB draft on Tuesday, a Washington Nationals’ scout called expressing interest in signing him as an undrafted free agent.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78892722","title":"Undrafted rookie surprises dad at work with Nats news","url":"/WNT/video/undrafted-rookie-surprises-dad-work-nats-news-78892722"}