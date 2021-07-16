-
Now Playing: How MLB is cracking down on pitchers who may be tampering with ball
-
Now Playing: Boy's face lights up as he attends first MLB game
-
Now Playing: Easy tips for getting New Year’s resolutions back on track
-
Now Playing: 1st transgender Lutheran church bishop on hope and equality
-
Now Playing: How to make a summer garden vegetable charcuterie board
-
Now Playing: We dare you to stop watching this unlikely pair of cat and raccoon playfully wrestle
-
Now Playing: 3 women go on road trip together after finding out they were dating same man
-
Now Playing: Make chef Leah Cohen’s mapo chili dogs, campfire banana boats and savory s’mores
-
Now Playing: Thirteen Lune sets new tone for inclusivity in beauty
-
Now Playing: Lack of representation in the pet industry? This woman wants to change that
-
Now Playing: 30 jobs before turning 21, how this woman turned her job obsession into a business
-
Now Playing: People trade in everyday amenities for an adventurous life on the road
-
Now Playing: How love in prison can teach appreciation: ‘Daily intimacies are so important’
-
Now Playing: Johnson & Johnson recalls sunscreens
-
Now Playing: Cat has heartwarming reunion with owner after building collapse
-
Now Playing: Simone Biles talks prepping for a very different Olympics in Tokyo this year
-
Now Playing: Pandemic pivot leads to boom in business for mother, daughter entrepreneurs
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Deals and Steals on coolest summer apparel and accessories
-
Now Playing: How Massachusetts is reopening amid the pandemic