US forces kill top ISIS leader during raid in northern Somalia

Bilal al-Sudani was among 10 ISIS fighters killed in a firefight that ensued as U.S. special operations forces carried out a ground raid targeting a cave complex, officials said.

January 26, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live