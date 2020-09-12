-
Now Playing: UK begins rolling out vaccine
-
Now Playing: Pandemic causing a 'she-cession'
-
Now Playing: First pilot to break sound barrier dies at 97
-
Now Playing: Fans mark anniversary of John Lennon’s death in New York City
-
Now Playing: Pentagon fires, suspends 14 top Army leaders and enlisted personnel
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown – President-elect Joe Biden presents his health team
-
Now Playing: Vanessa Guillén investigation leads to 14 Army officials being punished
-
Now Playing: House works on bipartisan COVID relief bill
-
Now Playing: Trump holds vaccine summit as Biden presents health officials
-
Now Playing: Can COVID-19 cause erectile dysfunction?
-
Now Playing: Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson confirms Biden is president-elect
-
Now Playing: White House passed on chance to buy Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: Here are the CDC’s latest travel recommendations
-
Now Playing: Militarizing police does not reduce crime or protect officers: Studies
-
Now Playing: Cyndi Lauper discusses virtual Christmas concert to help homeless LGBTQ youth
-
Now Playing: NY AG Letitia James says ‘Trump cannot avoid justice in the great state of New York’
-
Now Playing: Report claims Trump declined vaccine order
-
Now Playing: Kate Middleton and Prince William thank medical workers fighting COVID-19