Transcript for Video shows moments after armed security guard killed by police

And there are new images tonight from the moments after a security guard who was holding down an alleged gunman until police could arrive, then that guard was shot and killed by an officer. Here's ABC's whit Johnson. Killed folks who was helping us. Reporter: Tonight, dramatic new video showing the moments after an Illinois security guard was gunned down by police. He didn't have to do that, bro. He had ten seconds to think before he shot that -- Reporter: A gathering crowd shouting at officers, as they give jemel Roberson cpr before he died from multiple gunshot wounds. Roberson, a bouncer at a bar, was pinning down a shooting suspect when he was shot by a white officer arriving on the scene. A preliminary report by state police says he was wearing "No markings identifying him as a security guard" and that an officer gave him multiple verbal commands to drop the gun. But this man says he and others tried warning police. We all yelled, he's a security, he's a security. And without any -- giving any thought, they shot him. The vest says security as well. Reporter: David, a Fam attorney wants that officer filed and plans to file a civil rights lawsuit. Tonight, the police department is calling this a tragic case of blue on blue friendly fire.

