Washington Huskies and Michigan Wolverines to face off in National Championship

The College Football Playoff is on Monday, with the Washington Huskies underdogs as quarterback Michael Penix Jr. battles two ACL injuries and shoulder and clavicle injuries.

January 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live