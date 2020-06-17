Transcript for White House discusses concerns with John Bolton’s book

their effort to halt the release of this book. Let's get right to our chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl, who has been reporting on this. How concerned is the white house about Bolton's book? Reporter: Well, David, of course, they have known this is coming for a long time, and they are waging an all-out counterattack, accusing Bolton of cashing in and saying he is simultaneously making things up and revealing classified information. As you know, the white house administration has sued to try to prevent publication of this book, saying it is, quote, rife with classified information, but Bolton points out that the book was initially cleared for publication back in April after the national security council did a review and concluded it contained no classified information at all. The Bolton successor as national security adviser asked for another review and only after that has the allegation come out that he's got lots of classified information in this book. All right, Jon Karl and Martha Raddatz, thank you both tonight. And we should point out that Martha's full interview with John Bolton airs this Sunday night, 9:00 P.M. Eastern right here on ABC.

