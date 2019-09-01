Now Playing: Jeff Bezos and his wife splitting after 25 years

Now Playing: Freight train derails dangerously close to Texas house

Now Playing: Video of bride dancing at wedding with ill father goes viral

Now Playing: Man allegedly tries to cash in stolen $10M scratch ticket: Authorities

Now Playing: Woman in vegetative state gives birth at Phoenix facility

Now Playing: Man staged infant son's kidnapping in San Antonio: Police

Now Playing: World's richest couple announces decision to divorce

Now Playing: Missing armored-car driver wanted in theft: Authorities

Now Playing: Violent arrest in New York City under police probe

Now Playing: Democrats, Pence differ on shutdown-meeting details

Now Playing: Dramatic bodycam footage shows police pulling man from burning car

Now Playing: Trump calls latest meeting with Dems on border security 'a total waste of time'

Now Playing: Two sisters kill mother days after cell phones were taken away: Police

Now Playing: Sara Haines and Michael Strahan react to Strahan's interview with Kevin Hart

Now Playing: Armed Chicago woman kills would-be robber: Police

Now Playing: Paul Manafort accused of sharing campaign data with Russian: Reports

Now Playing: Outrage in NJ over death of man who went to police station asking for help

Now Playing: Second man found dead at Democratic donor's house, prompting renewed investigation

Now Playing: NYC law would give 2 weeks of paid vacation to all