-
Now Playing: Americans celebrate generosity during Giving Tuesday
-
Now Playing: One of world’s largest radio telescopes collapses in Puerto Rico
-
Now Playing: Fire in Orange County, California, scorches thousands of acres
-
Now Playing: Trump lashes out at attorney general, doubles down on false election fraud claims
-
Now Playing: Pfizer reportedly faced early supply chain obstacles
-
Now Playing: California braces for likely COVID-19 lockdowns
-
Now Playing: Americans across the country build desks for students
-
Now Playing: US Department of Transportation revises rule on emotional support animals on flights
-
Now Playing: Mother and her daughters saved from Boston fire, no injuries
-
Now Playing: Train hits minivan waiting in drive-thru line to view Christmas lights
-
Now Playing: Winter storm warning in Oklahoma
-
Now Playing: White House under fire for Christmas party
-
Now Playing: UK becomes first country to approve Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: CDC issues urgent COVID-19 warning for anyone over 65
-
Now Playing: Boeing 737 Max planes return to the air after deadly crashes
-
Now Playing: Sixty-five-year anniversary of Rosa Parks’ courage
-
Now Playing: Tuesday marks 32nd annual World Aids Day
-
Now Playing: Missing boater rescued at sea