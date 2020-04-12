WWII veteran survives COVID-19, released from hospital on 104th birthday

More
Major Wooten was released from the hospital on his 104th birthday after he survived his battle with COVID-19.
1:39 | 12/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for WWII veteran survives COVID-19, released from hospital on 104th birthday

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:39","description":"Major Wooten was released from the hospital on his 104th birthday after he survived his battle with COVID-19. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74526604","title":"WWII veteran survives COVID-19, released from hospital on 104th birthday","url":"/WNT/video/wwii-veteran-survives-covid-19-released-hospital-104th-74526604"}