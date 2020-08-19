Transcript for With young people spreading coronavirus, college parties must stop: Officials

At least 22 states reporting new outbreaks on college campuses. The death toll now 172,000 American lives lost. Florida, the fifth state to report more than 10,000 lives lost. Many schoolteachers remain worried. What they're now demanding in New York. Here's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: The new warning tonight that young people are rapidly spreading covid-19. Some school officials investigating scene after scene of large college parties. These have been posted to social media. Authorities saying this has to stop. The university of Connecticut tonight taking drastic action after seeing this video of a packed party inside a dorm room. The school now kicking those students off campus. I'm really glad they're putting their foot down, enforcing these rules. Reporter: Nationwide, at least 22 states reporting cases on college campuses. More than 220 students testing positive at the university of notre dame, a 20% jump in cases. The school joining a growing list of universities switching to remote learning. There was a certain fraction of the students that thought they were kind of invincible, I think. Reporter: Late today, the president weighing in on how schools can reopen safely. Students who feel sick should not attend class. Universities should implement measures to protect the high-risk students or professors and teachers. Reporter: And it's not just universities. Children from 10 to 19 can transmit to adults as easily as adults to adults. Reporter: Teachers in new York City know one sick child can empty a classroom. This city went through hell and came back. We are not going back to hell because of short-sighted political agendas. Reporter: The teachers' union threatening legal action and even a strike, saying it's not safe to reopen. They're demanding all schools must have ppe, proper ventilation, and a massive testing and tracing program before students return to class. And in Florida, an emotional day in court. No, I'm not going to choose -- I have chosen kids, my students, over so many difficult things, but I can't put my family at risk. Reporter: The state's largest teachers' union suing to stop in-person learning. The fda is putting emergency authorization of blood plasma to treat covid-19 on hold. Doctors say they don't have enough day to prove it can help people fight the virus. Plasma has been beneficial to some, but more clinical trials are required for the fda to authorize its use.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.