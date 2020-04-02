Transcript for ‘Birds of Prey’ cast discuss their roles in the new film

I just found out that Rosie used to work here. I had no idea. She was saying hi to everyone backstage. It's a family reunion backstage. You all walked out to "Diamonds" from the "Birds of prey" soundtrack. It was a kickass girl power film. I saw it with my husband. We loved it so much. I'm going to see it again with my 13-year-old little girl. You star as Harley Quinn and you're also a producer. Why did you want to bring this film to life? Because it was so good. Thank you. So much fun. We're to proud of it and we had so much fun making it. We're glad you liked it. We want to get people pumped up and excited. It's been in the making for a long time. When I was shooting "Suicide squad," that's when I pitched the idea. Really? Through researching Harley, there are so many more female characters in the DC universe, and "Birds of prey" was an offshoot that I fell in love with. I wanted a girl gang action film on screen. We didn't have one. No, we didn't. Good to see you. Good to see you. So you have been part of "The view" family since you were a co-host here. We're always happy to have you. What is this? What is this? Forget all that. It's really good to see you. And it's thrilling to see you on -- In this movie. Thrilling to see you in this movie in particular because you play detective Renee Montoya in the film, and she like you, doesn't take any poop. So is that why you loved her? What made you say yes? All those questions. You know the questions. How did you do it? How did it happen? Well, the director gave me a call and asked me if I would be interested and I said yeah, you know, and, you know, I am a woman of a certain age now. Are you? Yes. Thank you. You know, and, you know, I just, you know, convinced Warner bros. And they said welcome to the DC family, and that was a great, great honor and I wanted to play Renee Montoya not only to represent a Latina, but also to represent a strong woman who was tenacious, and was also complicated and flawed. Okay. Yeah. Yes, darling. You're talking about me, girl. Yeah. And so doing it was difficult because these young bucks, you know, I was, like, grandma. Not true. You held your own. She did. She always does. There is never a moment on screen with Rosie Perez where you are not going, go ahead, girl. Never. Skpif, you know -- You held your own. Same with you, J. Just saying. My question is for you, jurnee. You play black canary. As the name would suggest, she's a song stress, but she has had hard time owning her power. Do you relate the to that? There's so many things I relate to with black canary, and in my process of researching the character, just fell in love with her, and yes. In our film when we need her, she hasn't yet become the black canary that we know her to be. I mean, yes. She's this fierce street fighter, this martial artist, but she's literally hiding her voice. Yeah. She has this secret that she's a metahuman. She has this powerful canary cry, and I had this, like, postit sticker on my mirror in my trailer and I would look at it every day because it would remind me of her, and the struggle I think we all kind of go through in wanting to achieve your full potential and it's, like, this -- it's an Alice walker quote that I had on my mirror and she says, the most common way we give our power away is by thinking we don't have it. That's, like, literally the arc of canary. She has this power, but in her own way. Everybody is being emancipated from something, and with canary, she has to be emancipated from herself. Wow. Ella. So you are in human years, 13 years old. In human years. Yes, and you're amazing in the film and you play Cassandra Cain. Now is this the first time that character's been portrayed on screen? Yes. Yes, it's the first time that Cassandra Cain has ever been played in any part of film. And this is your first movie? Yes, it is. So you're sitting around, hanging out at home. The phone rings and what do you hear? I was coming home from school and my mom and dad had their camera out. They looked so weird. They were, like -- and my agents were on the phone, and they were video taping me and my agent told me, you know, you booked the job, and it was just so emotional for me, and my parents were screaming their heads off for me. It was super emotional, and so unexpected that I would even be here and part of this whole experience. Wow. Wonderful. Well, congratulations. Thank you. What told you, I'm an actor? When did you know? I think I knew by -- my parents love educating me about different movies over time, and I think really watching, like, "The goonies" and "Annie," and really seeing this big group of kids just having the funnest time, and I think that definitely stood out to me and made me really think, that sounds so fun. I want to be apart of that.

