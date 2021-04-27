Bubba Wallace's new docuseries gives viewers a peek into his life and career

Ahead of the Daytona 500 race, the NASCAR driver – who's currently the only Black driver in NASCAR's top series – talks about why he chose to open up in his new documentary, "Race: Bubba Wallace."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live