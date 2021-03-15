Don Lemon addresses Trump, voter suppression and racism in book, 'Is the Fire'

More
The "CNN Tonight" anchor and author also reacts to the Vatican announcing that Catholic churches cannot bless same-sex marriages.
9:04 | 03/15/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Don Lemon addresses Trump, voter suppression and racism in book, 'Is the Fire'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"9:04","description":"The \"CNN Tonight\" anchor and author also reacts to the Vatican announcing that Catholic churches cannot bless same-sex marriages.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"76469395","title":"Don Lemon addresses Trump, voter suppression and racism in book, 'Is the Fire'","url":"/theview/video/don-lemon-addresses-trump-voter-suppression-racism-book-76469395"}