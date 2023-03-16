Hugh Grant looks back on his many films and addresses his viral Oscars moment

The actor tells "The View" about joining the star-studded cast of "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" and discusses his experience with the British press.

March 16, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live