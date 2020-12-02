Transcript for Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield discuss the importance of telling black love stories

So in the clip that we just saw from your film lakeith's character Michael goes right for it and asks out Issa's character Mae. Let's translate to real life. I always make the first move with every man I've ever been with. I see the guy in the corner and I say I'm going to go for that one. They have to be in the corner? Yeah. I went to my husband. I don't know what other women are like. What about you guys? I go for it. You go for it? If I'm feeling something, I let it be known. You, my dear? I like to be chased. I like to be pointed at. You're a perfect couple. It worked out. That's what happened in the movie. Yeah, I saw that. Well, I loved this. I love it. It's a beautiful love story. Told alongside another love story. You'll do it more justice than I just did. Explain it. It's a multi-generational intertwining love story. It shows how the past informs the present. A daughter, who I play, Mae, gets a letter from her mother and learns a lot more than she knew to start with. And then lakeith? Yeah. I can't say it no better than that. It's just so beautiful because I don't think we've seen this kind of black love story for a long time. When my husband and I were watching the preview, I was like is this "Love Jones" meets -- it had that kind of feeling for us. Why was it important for you to tell that kind of story? I think it was about what you said, just missing those stories that were purely love stories. "Love and basketball." Yeah, and "Love Jones" being inspired by that. For me it was wanting to show case that and see those images This is our version of what the track had been laid down before us. We're happy to be able to show case love between two dark-skinned people on the We showed that all love is multi-dimensional and multi-facetted and hopefully everybody can enjoy their love stories. You filmed part of the movie in the New Orleans. Did you get to enjoy any part of the city while you were enjoying? Definitely. I filmed back to back there. I experienced my first mardi gras. There was a lot of drinking. You can drink in the street. I know. There were a lot of parades. I don't like parades. Why? They're in the way of the food. The food is great in new Orleans. The food is great and I always had to take a detour.

