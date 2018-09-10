Transcript for Kanye West to meet with Trump at the White House

So Kanye west is heading to the white house on Thursday for a meeting with the current resident to discuss prison reform, gang violence and bringing manufacturing to Chicago. Yep. So which one of these two folks are going to benefit more from this get-together? Does the oval office have enough for the two egos? They're both similar. On the surface -- on the surface it sounds great. I mean I'm all for prison reform and finding ways to give people jobs that are released from press enand more manufacturing but the problem is you put the two names on top of that and you lose some people. Kanye is such a wild card. Isn't that what omarosa was supposed to be doing? Yes. She was the liaison for black people. She did so much for us, you guys. She was so helpful. Right? Because I know that the new guy believes that we don't appreciate him as black people, we don't appreciate him. The occupant. Yeah. And so I know he is trying all ways to reach out to people of color. Do you think this is outreach to people of color or this is someone with a lot of followers, where is my hat and talks about me on "Snl"? That's why I asked you all the question. The combination of both. I will say this, you know, Kanye infamously said bush doesn't care about black people. He did say. I don't think trump cares about black people. I mean he is meeting with Kanye west, talking about prison reform, yet he just said that stop and frisk should be implemented in Chicago. Stop and frisk was one of the significant problems that black and brown boys had all over our country. How about brown and black people. And the suggestion somehow that, you know, I'm going to meet with Kanye but stop and frisk is -- As I have said many times is don't have a problem with celebs talking about politics. Celebrity in the white house, I just want you to be educated on what you speak about and as someone this happened when I wasn't here. When he was on "Snl" ranting at everyone I used to work at "Snl," that poor audience was hijacked sitting in front, yelling at everyone and not saying anything truly substantive. I watched it. All right. Tell me what policies you like that the president is implementing. Tell me what you like policywise. What makes you a conservative or Republican, Kanye. He has yet to explain this and this is my problem with him getting so much attention and Republicans, be wary of the Maga wearing hat right now, don't go to every shiny celebrity ball that will come to our side when I said before I didn't know how -- I know this is controversial how well Kanye may be given some of these rants that TMZ -- The problem I have talking about Kanye is that -- I said it, whoopi, I said it. I know you did. You're laughing. He's admitted to being bipolar. He said he was diagnosed. The guy in the white house or Kanye? Kanye. Kanye. Kanye admitted it. He said he was diagnosed at age 39 and, you know, mental illness is so serious. You're right. You're right. I think we're seeing someone suffering from mental illness who says he's off his meds. So let me -- The president is meeting with him. This weekend on "Snl" Pete Davidson took on Kanye west's pro-trump rant and recent statements like slavery is a choice. So take a look. Kanye is a genius but like a musical genius like Joey chethut is a hot dog eating genius. I don't want to hear Joey's opinion on things not hot dog related. I know you're like, no, this is the real me. I'm off the meds. Take them. There's no shame in the medicine game. I'm on them. It's great. Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jackass, okay. So, you know, Pete Davidson has famously talked about being a borderline personality sort of person and it's characterized by extreme emotions, impulsiveness, unstable relationships and intense fear of abandonment, imappropriate anger and frequent mood swings, you are present as hell, Pete. You are present as hell and you were laying it down so I guess the question is, will Kanye hear it? Can he hear it? The problem is he's off his meds. If you have a family member that suffers from mental illness, I think we all do, it is one of the hardest things to navigate. You have to try to get inside their head which is an impossible tank and convince them that there's a big enough problem they need to get help and they're not willing to -- there's only so much you can do. If you're Kim Kardashian, you feel for her. On the surface everything looks perfect. I'm not trying to make light any of it but I'm trying to say you want to come into my wheelhouse since I've been in in utero you better tell me policywise why you support a man -- For him it's not even about policy because I don't know when he's been on or off meds but if he was diagnosed at 39 he's been off meds for most of heist life and sometimes he was lucid. I can't say lucid. I don't know his diagnosis but there were times -- Bipolar. I feel like this is not even about the policies at this point. He just wants the attention. It is an attention grab at this point and I don't know who around him, his handlers, his wife, who can get to him. I know this, I have type 2 diabetes and there's time when my numbers are low, I feel like I can have sweet tea and I'm wrong. I hope if someone sees me with sweet tea they will slap it out of my hand. I will. Thank you. I feel like the things he's touching, social media and attention are his sweet tea and thinks he can do these things because he feels like he's okay but that's his sweet tea. But his people -- I know. It breaks my heart. It will be whatever -- again, you know, it's one of those things, we don't know. Yeah, we don't. So we're just going to have to ride this one out too. We're becoming really interesting surfers. We'll be right back. Hope it's a blue wave.

