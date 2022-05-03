Kellyanne Conway says she ‘never’ lied to Trump about 2020 election outcome

Former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign manager tells "The View" about her tell-all memoir "Here's the Deal" and her husband George Conway's Twitter attacks on Trump.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live