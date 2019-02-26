Transcript for Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard discuss avoiding jealousy in their relationship

Kristen bell and Dax shep ard are not just talented actors. They're one of America's it couples. Happy to share what they have learned in their relationship and as parent. So please welcome the totally adorable Kristen bell and Dax Shepard. ?????? Hi. I forget how festive it is. We're this way. Congratulations. ? Could it get bigger. How far along are you? Can I touch it? Yes. Welcome to et. We were going to do a hot topic about people that touch pregnant women's bodies. Women don't bother me. It's the straight men that ask to touch it. Hey, sweet bump. It's fun. It will get a lot bigger. I gained 47 pounds. You already have a 1-year-old. We're going to have triplets. And there's two in here? Oh, girl, you're going to get so Joy tells me that every day. You're a superhero. That's what this means. ? I loved it. I felt like I was cheating on my wife. Your back is so broad. What is it with you two? You like to share everything. First of all, you ask the question. We're not leading with it. Y'all are like, what's your marriage like. Some bird told me you like the schedule dates and eb, you know, the -- Coitus? Even co irk tus, yeah. You have to. Hoe else are you going to get it done. Well, to be honest -- To be honest, we're open about we say, hey, it's a lot of work. It's not like we bumped into each other and said, oh, we found the one. An it's easy. We started in therapy. The greatest form of love, obligation. Or hard work yields the best result. Another way to look at it. I like that. As actors, you get to see each other in Hof scene ps. Uh huh. And I've heard, Dax, that you actually deep get jealous. You enjoy seeing your wife in these scenes? Mgt you're playing it fast and loose with the Lang waumg. But I will say this. I will say that when the writing is good, like on "The good place," I want he and Eleanor to get together. When they're like this and they're looking, I'm like, get it done! Get in there! He's yelling at the television, get some, honey! We have a trust in our relationship. Also, I'm complimented that he roots for me. Because he knows I'm married. I'm not dead. ? Good for her. We've been together in 11 years. You get a little action on TV with chedi, that's great. I'm jealous. You're jealous? Here's the thing. You want to hear. Sincerely, here's what I say about jealousy. The least attractive thing for your partner is jealousy. So if what your goal is is to keep them interested and not interested in other people, it's not an option. You gotta go, no. That's actually a repellant. I think my husband thinks it's hot. Then he needs to see a therapist quite quickly. You were nominate forward golden globe for "The good place." It's a fabulous show. You're great on it. You're just so real and relatable. You wept home, watched "60 minutes" and ate leftovers. Et was so great. We nuked some leftover pasta and watched Scott Pelley. Were you kids awake? No. That's our time. Your nickname is twa tash dadbeast. You're trying to instill your love of motized vehicles on your daughters? How is that going? Mgt quite well. We had kids so I would have another best friend. And -- He takes them offroading all the time. They love it. Our 5-year-old is a beast on a dirt bike. Look at her. Staying loose. That is really hard. She has instincts. She stays loose and rides through trouble. There's nothing more enjoyable on plapt Earth than trail riding with my5-year-old. She loves it. She looks up at her dad. They fix the car together. It's just a beautiful relationship. It up spires me. I like that you're letting your girls get dirty and do fun stuff. I love it. They're filthy. That's what my dad used to do with me. With bikes. Out in the desert. It's weird. Reading parenting book, we teach them to be clean. They don't mind that their hands are sticky until we go, ew, ew, clean this up. We try the stay chill about it. You have a new product line, hello Bello! Which I'm thrilled about. It's organic. It's funny. You play around with it. When we had kids, you want to take this? Let's -- Do it together. Yes, I'll take it. Listen, I want to say, when we had kids, thank good. She's in the mix. She cares so much about what goes on their skin. In their bodies. I read a lot of labels. She's meticulous. I have a chip on my shoulder and think only rich people get good stuff. I said, you know what, even should have this. Open should have the same access you and I have as spoiled brats in Hollywood. Cream for all. We were able to approach Walmart and start on a scale that made it superaffordable. It's the best baby stuff out there. And it's a third cheaper. We started with a price point. We have family and friends in Michigan. They can't afford the use the same stuff that we use. And people in this country actually have to cheese between their baby and their budget. That is not a fair choice for anyone to make. We wanted to make something that was healthy. That avoided Kem cams of concern. That used organics when possible. We use it on our kids. We wanted to bring to it the masses. Good for you. And again, I just cared about We say it like this. Your mom whose what was in it. Your dad chose the price point. Well done. Awesome. Fans love you as the iconic voice of Anna in "Frozen." You were Elsa for Halloween twice. I understand. This is what I wish that I had known before having kids. Was that I would lose my dignity. I don't have kids. I also lost my dignity at the show because I was Elsa for Halloween because my nickname is Elsa because I'm so icy. Shock. Who wore it better? The original, obviously. I respect that so much because Elsa is loved dearly by her sister, Anna. And I love you dearly. I think it's an appropriate I love you very much. She's amazing in the movie. When it came out, that's my nickname. She was a badass in the movie. The trailer for "Frozen2" came out. Millions of views in 4 hours. Do kids recognize you in public? No, usually what happens is the parents get excited and they come up and say to their kid, do you know who this is? And the kid's like, no. And they tell them this is the voice of Anna. It destroys their brain bubble momentarily. They're like -- It turns into a long, oh, right. She does the voice. They animate. So they're cells. And it's a master class in animation. The kid lost interest and leaves. But I take a picture with the parents. So it's awesome. You seem like you have a lot of fun in your life. You bring fun to the show. Thank you for coming by. Our thanks to Kristen bell and Dax Shepard.

