Martha Raddatz reports latest on Gaza ceasefire agreement and Biden farewell address

ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz explains how the outgoing and incoming presidential administrations shaped the ceasefire agreement and key moments from Biden’s speech.

January 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live