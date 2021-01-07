Transcript for Meghan McCain announces departure from ‘The View’

"The view." Meghan, you have the floor. Yes. Thank you, whoopi. So I -- I'm just going to rip the band-aid off. I am here to tell all of you, my wonderful co-hosts and the viewers at home that this is going to be my last season here at "The view." I will be here through the end of July to finish out the season with all of you, which I am grateful for. This was not an easy decision. It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer and talking to my family and my close friends, and, you know, look. Covid has changed the world for all of us, and it changed the way at least for me -- the way I am looking at life, the way I'm living my life, the way I want my life to look like, and when I said good-bye to all of you in the studio over a year and a half ago, I had just found out I was pregnant. I left the city very quickly because my og/gyn wanted me to leave because he wasn't sure how covid could possibly impact pregnant women. I came to the D.C. Area which is where my husband and I have always split time, and it's where I grew up prettying time and we have this incredible life here. We're surrounded by my family, and friends, and a new mom knows when I think about where I want liberty to have her first steps and her first words, I just have this really wonderful life here that ultimately I felt Luke I didn't want to leave. On a professional note, this show is one of the hands-down most exhilarating, wonderful privileges of my entire life, and I have had so many amazing experiences in my life, and this is definitely one of the top. It is a privilege to work alongside such strong, brilliant, intelligent, incredible broadcasters like the four of you. You are the most talented women on all of television hands-town, and it has been to incredible to do this with you. Before I came onto the show, I didn't want to join the show as I've talked about in the past, and it was my dad when couraged me to do it, and he said I couldn't give up an opportunity to work with an iconic show with whoopi Goldberg. He was right. It was one of the things he told me before he died. He was right. We've won an Emmy. We've gone to number one. We have been paroied on "Saturday night live." We were on the cover of my personal favorite "Time" this is the show in America, and it is not easy to leave, but I feel like this is just the right decision for me at this moment, and I just want to thank all of you. All of you. Whoopi, joy, sunny, Sara. I also want to thank Abby huntsman who was a good friend of mine, continues to be a good friend of mine and has really helped me with many decision and ushered me through this process, and I really want to thank our incredible leader Brian tea, our executive producer who is the heart and soul and morpheus of this show. We are grateful to have you, and I want to thank Kim Godwin, the president of ABC for being so respectful and understanding, and to this incredible crew and producers and everybody who makes this work every day, again, you're the best in the business. I wish nothing but continued success and good wishes and good luck to all of you and to this show, and I'm just eternally grateful to have had this opportunity here. So seriously, thank you from the absolute bottom of my heart, and I will still be here another month, so if you guys want to fight a little bit more, we have four more weeks. Oh. Well, you know what? It is -- it has been quite wonderful to sit across from you. Your dad was very smart. He wanted you to be here with us because I think he thought we could help toughen you up for what was coming which was -- So true. You know, this wonderful baby you are going to have, and his departure. So it was an honor when he said, please take my child. He didn't say it like that, but he said -- It's okay. He did say that. It's really something. That's right. That's right. You remember that, sunny? I remember that. You said, I'm sorry. What did you say? I was here for that too. He also told me that -- he told me to take it easy on Meghan, that I would learn to love her and understand her, and that she would be a pain in the ass, and he was right about all of those things, and, you know, Meghan and I probably talk every All the time. After the show, we text during the show, and I'll miss those conversations. I think you have a really important point of view -- Thank you. It's just been wonderful. Wonderful. Getting to know you. Also, sunny, I hope I can share this, and it's not too much information, but he is dead now, but my dad also backstage was, like, sunny is just gorgeous. That woman is striking. They had this, like, connection on air. I don't know, but if everyone watches it, I think he had a crush on sunny which is kind of uncomfortable, and awesome too. Afterwards, sunny goes, we really connected, and I was, like, okay. Fantastic, you guys. He knew a pretty woman when he saw one. Good for you though, when it's a full circle moment to know so much of your dad's words brought you here, and yet you're calling for your daughter and your family is what takes you away. It speaks to the paradigm shift of the world now on the heels of a 2020, and it has been an honor to sit here with you. You too, Sara. You are a tough -- that's all I can say on daytime TV. Sara -- the best part about working with you is you see the light and beauty and positivity of everything which is not a gift I have, and even in the most intense situations on this show, you can always bring levity and in life in general, and you're just like this ball of light, and it's a pleasure to be around it. So thank you. Thank you. And joy, I will miss you too. Even -- I wish nothing but the best for all of you. We have -- you and I have had our disagreements. We have had our fights. We've also had some drinking moments which were rather fun and interesting. Yes. But I have to say we have in common -- you and I have in common as do all of us here where we're on a show and we stick our necks out. We take the blowbacks. We take -- We do. We stick by our points of view. You have done that for four years. I hope you can say I did the same thing. You did. I really, really appreciated the fact that you were a formidable opponent in many ways and that you spoke your mind and you're no snowflake, Missy. That's the truth. Thank you, and thank you, joy, in really, like, it's just this show's incredible, but I will -- my final note to the world watching, this show will continue, and will probably be on when we're long gone. The media needs to do a better job of covering the women on this show. We are covered with deep misogyny and sexism by the media. If five men were doing what we do every day, I believe we would have a pulitzer prize at this point, and it's always reduced to, you know, really reductive coverage, and I implore the media to do better as they cover the rest of you going forward. No one wants to watch five men do this, Meghan. They've tried that with five men talking. No one cares. Yeah. Fair enough. Yeah. And it is -- it is the one thing that we can say about this show. When you leave here, you can take on anything. So true. Everything possible has been fired at you. So when you leave here, you're a better person, better woman, better mother, better friend -- So true. So we've got a month together. Let's make the most of it.

