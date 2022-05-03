Rep. Joaquin Castro shares message to families impacted by Uvalde school shooting

"America grieves with you, we mourn with you and hopefully this will be a wake-up call to our elected officials to finally take action," the Texas congressman tells "The View."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live