Transcript for Stephen A. Smith on the importance behind The Undefeated's docuseries ‘Why Not Us’

Stephen a. Smith is one of the most outspoken personalities in sports. He hosts "Stephen a's world" daily, and is co-executive producer of the docuseries "Why not us" which is part of undefeated on ESPN plus. Please welcome Stephen a. Smith. Hello, Stephen. Hey. It's great to see you again. How y'all doing? We're doing just fine, thank you. So we were talking about the impeachment earlier, and how it looks like the senate will acquit. What do you make of all this? Have you been watching? I have been watching a little bit of it. I mean, I get quite annoyed by it to be quite honest with you because, you know, folks are acting like it's partisanship. You're going to have the Democrats voting for, you know, they obviously voted to impeach him, and then the senate has to vote to convict. You're going to have Democrats against him for the vast majority of Republicans. They're going to be, you know, they're not going to vote to convict. You've got guys like senator Rand Paul who was on TV last week saying it's dead on arrival. You've got senate figures meeting and huddling with lawyers on one side to plan accordingly and publicly admitting such a thing when everybody is supposed to be impartial and neutral. Just as an American citizen you want to see the system work, and you want to look at folks throughout this nation and know that everyone is putting country first. That needs to be the priority particularly in this day and age and what we have been through over the last four years, and any kind of division is just not something that we need in this day and time. Unfortunately the American people are on far too many occasions seems to know that better than the folks on capitol hill, but it's nothing new. We are a strong nation. We've got incredible resolve, and we'll get through it like we always do. Amen. Amen for that. Okay, Stephen. So I want to ask you a sports question. So -- Sure. I know nothing about sports, but this is something I need your thoughts on. Okay. On Sunday we saw -- the people saw the super bowl. Tom Brady won again, and then the next day there was all of this debate on Twitter, this chatter about who was the bigger G.O.A.T., whether it was Tom Brady or Michael Jordan. For some reason I got involved in the debate and I said, it's Serena Williams, okay? Okay. I mean, 23 titles. One of them she was pregnant. Four olympic medals and looking fierce the entire time. So I need you to tell me. Who is the G.O.A.T.? Well, first of all, I'm a basketball lover so to me, the greatest of all time has been Michael Jordan, but that's when I'm talking about team sports, male sports and things of that nature. The fact of the matter is that Ana Navarro, even though you said you don't know sports, I would argue that you just lied to the American people. You know a hell of a lot more than a lot of the American people. 23 titles, won the title in 2017 at the Australian open, and she was two months pregnant and still won the title. She's absolutely sensational and phenomenal in every way, and I'm smart enough to recognize that, and I'm even smarter to recognize that in front of five ladies who would definitely check me if I got the wrong answer. There you go. There you go. You are a smart man. You are a smart man, Stephen a. You're so smart that you're executive producing a new docuseries with NBA star Chris Paul for the undefeated on ESPN plus called "Why not us," and it takes us inside -- it's it takes us inside the world of hbcu North Carolina central university men's basketball team. Why was it so important to you to be part of this project? Well, first of all as a former player and part, you know, graduate of the hbcu university, these are important of me. I don't know if you should have shown that ugly picture of me, but I'll take it. Look at you. Not bad. The coach at North Carolina, he's been there, and I think he's in his 11th season, and 8 of the first 9 years, he's won four regular season titles and four championships. He's just a sensational basketball coach, but he's a leader of young men and he goes about the business of highlighting the plight of being in an hbcu where, you know, you're right up the road from North Carolina central -- I'm sorry. From North Carolina -- the university of North Carolina, duke, North Carolina state. You got duke with a budget and a basketball revenue and, you know, the mid 30,000 -- mid $30 million range. North Carolina state and the teens and North Carolina central at $1.7 million. So just highlighting the obstacles that you have to overcome in order to achieve level of success is a big deal. I think that's why we wanted to go over that. It's such a fantastic film. We have a clip of the coach you just mentioned. Let's take a look. We have merchandise that's being sold. We have parking. You have concessions and all the revenue that comes from that goes into the athletics program. That's their budget. Time's up. Most black colleges are surrounded by black neighborhoods or low socioeconomic neighborhoods now. So we're not even charging remotely close to anything that they're charging. We had to do whatever we needed to do just to feel like we belong and create that respect, and the main way you create that respect is by winning. Well, Stephen, in the series you see these young basketball players with a lot of talent and serious dreams of making it to the NBA. Having been a college player yourself and knowing what you know about the NBA which is basically everything, what goes - through your mind when you hear them talk about the future? Well, what goes through my mind is that I want to hear more about the importance of education and having a plan B in the event that you don't make it to the NBA because by and large it's a one in a million plus shot that you'll ever have the opportunity to do that. If my plan was to make the NBA, I would be unemployed. I wouldn't be on this TV right now. They wouldn't be talking about me. I wouldn't have my own television show or anything like that. There was a plan B, a plan C and beyond. Coaches like this are preaching that to these players, the importance of it and being a leader of young men and trying to uplift and inspire them while at the same time holding them accountable because the world that awaits you wants you to part from an hbcu or any other institution, and it's not going to be as kind. It's not going to be as loving and embracing. It's going to throw you to the wolves and say, find your way out, and that's what we want to highlight with this docuseries. That's what we intend to highlight because we're trying to uplift and also save a lot of folks from falling into that abyss that ultimately they are going to encounter. That is the mission, and we won't rest until we pull it off. Well, Stephen a., you have co-hosted this show a number of times, so we like to think that we prepared you for your talk show "Stephen a's world." Tell us more about how we prepared you for this. Well, listen. First of all -- first of all, I try to appeal to women because guess what? In this day and age, you ain't winning in the world of television if women ain't watching you. I'm here to tell you right now. Y'all are a consumer and make sure y'all smile and y'all are happy. . That's point number one. Know what you are talking about, put your head down and be about putting in the work and doing what you can, having a good time, and that's what I'm trying to do with "Stephen a's world." I'm the executive producer of it, and my production company is producing it and obviously I'm the host with a great, great, great team that Disney and ESPN has given me. I'm very grateful and plus, joy Behar, whoopi Goldberg and the rest of yawl have assisted me. How can I know thank y'all? Of course, I know that. We love you, Stephen. No, we do. We love you, Stephen. I love you from my last incarnation with you. You're fabulous. Check out Stephen's new projects, "Stephen a's world" and docuseries "Why not us" both

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.