Transcript for Tim Robbins weighs in on Trump’s travel ban

I want to start with a hot topic close to your heart. This week the trump administration announced that he'll be adding more countries to his travel ban which already applies to seven predominantly Muslim majority nations, and his administration also moved to block certain pregnant women from obtaining Visas to visit the U.S. In an attempt, I guess, to stop so-called birth tourism. You've said it's a slippery slope. I would agree with that. How so? Well, where does it stop? I mean, we're not even talking about the fact that children are separated from their families at the border. I mean, that in itself is morally outrageous in my opinion. T is. But somehow that fell off our discussions and it's still happening, and so why aren't we outraged by that? But then it's the slippery slope of, you know, is it all right for a border agent to ask you what your sexual preferences because I heard that happened through a friend of mine. Are you a lesbian, is that a proper question to ask at a border. Really. And then you think about -- another friend of mine said her daughter is in love with a man in Britain and they're tearing their hair out because they can't see each other because you can't get a Visa, but they're in love. It's simple, right? So you see how this policy starts to -- the slippery slope, it starts to really affect many, many levels of humanity. Yeah. And it's degrading. You know, you said something just now, you said why aren't we more outraged about the kids at the border. We are outraged about it. We talk about it a lot. Yes. What are we supposed to do about it? Everyone feels so powerless in this administration. You feel like what am I going to do, they're terrible. Vote. Besides voting. The kids are languishing before election day. It's four years between elections. Can we ask our news outlets that report 24/7 on many, many things -- To cover that. -- To cover that on a regular basis until it changes. Maybe a little less time on talk show gossip and a little more time on kids at the border, sincerely. I would like that. My question in terms of -- my question in terms of the birth tourism ban, how do you determine that a woman is pregnant? Are you going to start giving pregnancy tests? It's going to be personally invasive. You're going to demand that they urinate on a strip and then, well, let's see how it comes out. Oh yeah, you can come in. Oh, no, you can't come in. Let's talk about your play. You co-wrote the play "The new colossus" about the immigrant experience and you borrowed the title from the statue of liberty. What we want to know is, is it a direct response to what we're living through, to the divisive immigration rhetoric that we've been talking about? Yes, it is, but we started it before the trump administration when the Syrian crisis was happening. We were seeing those mothers and children that were fleeing war Zones being portrayed as potential terrorists and it didn't make sense to us. So we started talking at the actors gang about who we are, what our story is. And I asked 12 actors to research their own stories of immigration or their parents or grandparents or their ancestor's stories of immigration. So it's 12 actors talking in 12 different languages telling the story of their families' immigration from 12 different periods of time, from 1868 to and it talks about what unifies us as a people, that a shared common experience that we all have. Now -- Do you have any Slovenian supermodels? We have a Hungarian. We have people that fled communism in eastern Europe. We have people that came from Mexico. We have people from Vietnam. So there's many different stories of immigration, and what we came to understand, what is really inspiring is that we are all descended from a DNA that's pretty extraordinary. If you consider it, we are descended from people that said no, no, I will not tolerate famine. I will not toerate religious oppression, communism. And they took the chance to leave, risked their life to lead, arduous journeys across land. Survived that. A lot didn't survive. A lot didn't choose to leave. That's not our DNA. Then to survive the journey over the ocean. And then to land with nothing and somehow create a life, that's a pretty extraordinary story. It is. That's a mythic story. That's a hero's journey.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.