How Dan Markel’s family reacted to guilty verdict in murder-for-hire case

Charlie Adelson was found guilty of plotting his former brother-in-law Dan Markel’s 2014 murder. The Markel family had long suspected his involvement.

November 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live