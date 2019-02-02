Transcript for After decades of silence, BTK killer returns, taunting local media and police: Part 5

Btk, it was thought he had disappeared. There's this long hiatus where he doesn't call the police. He doesn't talk to the newspaper. There's no more killings that are in that period of time. Nobody in a thousand years thought that this story was going to come back. We thought it was basically over. What we would learn later is that he was raising children. Reporter: In 1991 your father got a job as a park city compliance officer. Right. I was 12. And he, sort of, settled back down again, because he had a steady job and almost had an outlet again for, you know, that psychopathic behavior. He enjoys it. Mainly because it provides a certain amount of authority. He walks around with this big old dark gun. He's in uniform telling people to cut their grass, get a permit. The compliance office that Dennis Rader worked in was right next door to the park city police department. It wasn't as if he was hiding at all. Dennis Rader granted Kansas station, ksn, an interview about his job as a dog catcher. We have been trying to round them up as best we can. In the years after the last killing back in 1991, his family was just moving along in their Normal pace. His daughter went to Kansas state university. I met my husband Darian at Kansas state in '98. So he lived in the dorm across from mine. Reporter: Did your parents like him? You kind of get that push back like all fathers do against their daughter's boyfriends. He's like, well, I don't really like his leather jacket. He just seemed like another regular Wichita dad to me. And then in 2003, my dad walked me down the aisle at our wedding. For those who were here, he was in the back of their mind, but people, their lives went on. There was an article in the paper in 2004 about the 30-year anniversary of the btk killings. And we included in there that nobody remembered him, which invoked his ire. He saw this in the newspaper, and decided he didn't want someone else to tell his story. He wanted to control it. That again goes back to I want attention. These are my murders. I identify with them, and I want you to know that I did them. After the article's published, he sends a letter to "The Wichita eagle." The address on it is bill Thomas Killman, which is btk. I'll never forget that day. We open it up and it was pictures of Vicki wegerle. In the Vicki wegerle case, he had taken pictures of her, and he gave the police, basically, photocopies of those pictures that clearly only the killer would have. So they knew now he's back in the game. He wanted to enter the arena and clash swords with law enforcement again. He enjoyed that and then thought that he was up to the task again. This morning we have more information on the letter sent to "The Wichita eagle" by the btk killer. After the reports that btk is back, there was an explosion of interest. In the nation's heartland a serial killer resurfaces. Why btk remained silent for 25 years remains a mystery. Had he been in Wichita the whole time? This was a local story for many years, but once btk re-emerged, it became a huge national story. Reporters just descended on Wichita. Police say they want help finding a man who calls himself btk. The killer is linked to eight unsolved murders. Police reveal that they received more letters from btk. We were on the front page of the paper for 69 days in a row. It is the only thing that people talked about. You know, the monster's back. Fear fell over every woman in Wichita. This guy is back, and am I going to be next? We went in to stores where things like pepper spray were selling off the shelves. Self-defense classes were full. Buying pepper spray and a stun gun and as soon as they get the little laser guns I'm going to get one of those. We went to a playground and there were moms there with their kids. These moms were scared. One of them, when we talked to her, she pulled a hunting knife out of her front pocket. I'm going to start carrying it in my pocket just in case anyone wants to mess with me. I came across an article on ABC news. And it said that there had been an active serial killer in Wichita in the '70s. And that he had become active again. I was shocked, like, that there was a serial killer in Wichita. Reporter: What are you thinking a serial killer in Wichita would be like? I figured he was a loner. Somebody that probably had been in trouble with the law before and kept to himself. Good morning. Ken Landwehr was the lead homicide detective when btk reappeared. We are again asking for the public's help. There was a strategy from the very beginning to have Kenny Landwehr be the face of the investigation. We truly feel that he is trying to communicate with us. And the experts believed that would help to keep Dennis Rader talking. You have to provide him an adversary, an adversary that he can identify with. And so it was decided very early on that any communications to the public were going to come from Kenny Landwehr. The tip that was received by the Wichita television station indicated that another possible btk communication was dropped on January 8th. Between 2004 and 2005 there were a series of communications both to the Wichita eagle and to KAKE TV. The communications came in many ways. Sometimes they were a postcard, sometimes they were a letter. In one instance he left a cereal box on a county road. Cereal boxes because serial killer and cereal boxes. He thought this is a great joke. He got these dolls dressed them to look like his victims, put them into the boxes with some of the victims items. He started really having fun. This is what he called his cat and mouse game. It was kind of like a treasure hunt for him for people. We know he is watching and we know he is listening an him we say the message has been received and passed on. Every communication that we got and that we relayed out, we knew as a media if we kept him communicating, he was going to slip up. That's what was going to get him

