Friend reflects on why Yoko Ono organized global silence for John Lennon in 1980

Bob Gruen describes the inspiration behind the 10 minutes of global silence after Lennon's death: “Yoko had to tell Sean that his father wasn't coming home. Sean said, ‘Well, now he's everywhere.’”
0:26 | 10/15/20

Transcript for Friend reflects on why Yoko Ono organized global silence for John Lennon in 1980

