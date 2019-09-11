2 men tell police Amy Fisher approached them to kill Mary Jo Buttafuoco: Part 4

Steven Sleeman met Amy Fisher through his co-worker Chris Drellos, who refused to help Amy. Sleeman said he went to Mary Jo Buttafuoco’s home with Fisher but told Amy he couldn’t go through with it.
Transcript for 2 men tell police Amy Fisher approached them to kill Mary Jo Buttafuoco: Part 4

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

